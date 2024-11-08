WhatsApp unveils new feature to delete and customize chat filters

WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience.
Earlier, WhatsApp announced a new feature to add contacts and group chats to lists using a new shortcut to simplify the process of organizing contacts and group chats.
As per WEBetaInfo, WhatsApp now plans to further improve chat organization tools by adding more options for customizing chat filters.
WhatsApp is working on a new chat lists manage feature that allows users to delete specific preset filters, like “Unread” or “Groups,” directly from the chat interface if they don’t find them useful.
By simply tapping and holding a preset filter, users can easily access a delete option.
Users can also manage these preset filters within the app settings.
Notably, if a default filter is removed, it’s not permanently gone, as it can be restored anytime from the list of available presets in the settings.
This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.23 and it will be gradually rolling out to more users in the future updates.
WhatsApp is also working on a new and exciting sticker feature for status updates!
Meta-owned platform is developing an “Add Yours” sticker feature that will bring prompts to users through status updates.
This new feature will allow users to create interactive challenges or prompts, which encourage their contacts to respond by sharing their own content.