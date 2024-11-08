Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils new feature to delete and customize chat filters

WhatsApp plans to further improve chat organization tools by adding more options for customizing chat filters

  November 08, 2024
WhatsApp keeps rolling out new and exciting updates to enhance the users’ experience.

Earlier, WhatsApp announced a new feature to add contacts and group chats to lists using a new shortcut to simplify the process of organizing contacts and group chats.

As per WEBetaInfo, WhatsApp now plans to further improve chat organization tools by adding more options for customizing chat filters.

WhatsApp is working on a new chat lists manage feature that allows users to delete specific preset filters, like “Unread” or “Groups,” directly from the chat interface if they don’t find them useful.

By simply tapping and holding a preset filter, users can easily access a delete option.

Users can also manage these preset filters within the app settings.

Notably, if a default filter is removed, it’s not permanently gone, as it can be restored anytime from the list of available presets in the settings.

This feature is available to some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.23 and it will be gradually rolling out to more users in the future updates.

WhatsApp is also working on a new and exciting sticker feature for status updates!

Meta-owned platform is developing an “Add Yours” sticker feature that will bring prompts to users through status updates.

This new feature will allow users to create interactive challenges or prompts, which encourage their contacts to respond by sharing their own content.

Japan develops world’s first wooden satellite: Details inside
Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature
WhatsApp adds exciting twist to status updates with new feature
Canada orders TikTok to cease local operations amid national security concern
Australia to introduce revolutionary social media ban for teenagers
Google Play Store rolls out 'continue playing' section to help users track game progress
Is planet 9 back? Astronomers close to major solar system discovery
Netflix faces tax fraud probe amid raid at European offices
Apple faces EU fine under new digital markets act
Japan makes history by launching world’s first wooden satellite
iOS 18.2 Beta announces Siri's ChatGPT upgrade and 'Daily Limit' guide