Cricket West Indies takes action against Alzarri Joseph amid field incident

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph received a two-match suspension on Friday, November 8.
As per BBC Sports, this suspension follows an incident in which the player left the field after a disagreement with captain Shai Hope during the third one-day international against England.
The reason for the disagreement was that the player was upset with the field placement during his bowling.
After taking the wicket of Jordan Cox, he walked off the field without celebrating and left at the end of the fourth over.
After the unrest, the West Indies began the next over with just 10 players and Joseph walked off again later following two misfields off his bowling.
Later, in a public apology, Jospeh said, “He had apologised to Hope, his team-mates and management and also extends his sincerest apologies to West Indies fans.”
He added, "My passion got the best of me. "I understand that even a brief lapse in judgement can have a far-reaching impact, and I deeply regret any disappointment caused."
Meanwhile, Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe said, “Joseph's behaviour did not align with the core values of the team. Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged."
West Indies defeated England by eight wickets in Barbados to seal a 2-1 victory in the ODI series.