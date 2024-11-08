Madonna slams Trump's re-election, calls him 'convicted felon'

Madonna is furious over Donald Trump re-election victory!
The Vogue artist, who is a long-time critic of Trump, has slammed his US election win on Wednesday with a cake iced with "F*** TRUMP" and scathing Instagram post.
"Trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was chosen to lead our country because he's good for the economy?" she wrote on Instagram
To note, Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in E. Jean Carroll's libel lawsuit in 2023 and convicted of 34 felony counts in 2024, both of which he denies.
Hours before the Instagram post, Madonna posted a photo of cake with "F*** TRUMP" written on it.
“Stuffed my face with this last night!” she wrote on her Instagram stories.
Madonna has always been vocal about her opposition to Trump since his initial election in 2016.
"It was just like watching a horror show. I went to sleep, and since that night, I wake up every morning and it's like when you break up with somebody who has really broken your heart. That's how I feel every morning. I wake up and I go, 'Wait a second. Donald Trump is the president. It's not a bad dream. It really happened,’” she told Harper's Baazar at the time.
Donald Trump won the majority votes in the Presidential Election and became the first former president to be re-elected in over 130 years.