Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage

Shyla Nelson Stewart shared her remarks on Martha Stewart's claim on painful past marriage

  • November 08, 2024
Martha Stewart's ex-husband, Andrew Stewart, and his current wife have spoken out for the first time about his tumultuous marriage to the lifestyle icon.

Shyla Nelson Stewart took to her Facebook account to open up about the claims of the American TV personality by posting the trailer of her new movie released in October 30.

In the preview, Martha, 83, advised young women that if their husbands cheat on them that “he’s a piece of s---.”

At the beginning of her post, Nelson Stewart shared that Facebook is the only platform where she shared her opinion about the ongoing issue as she is not active on any other social media sites.

“As some of you know, my husband is Andrew Stewart - brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist and nature photographer, and one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I’ve ever known,” Nelson Stewart wrote.

She went on to say that she and Andrew were “introduced as colleagues almost 12 years ago.”

“Andy and I have built a life of beauty, meaning, productivity, and purpose, infused with true love, which we share as fully as we can with our beautiful blended family of 5 amazing adult children, our 3 adorable grandchildren, our extended family, and many cherished friends,” Nelson Stewart continued.

She mentioned the dark history of Andy’s past relationship with Martha, which ended almost 40 years ago.

Nelson Stewart stated, “While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix.”

Furthermore, she stated that the portrayal of Andy in the movie is totally opposite to the man he knew in real.

Nelson Stewart concluded the post by wishing “everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love.”

