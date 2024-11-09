Ariana Grande hints at future in musical theater after 'Wicked' role

Entertainment

  by Web Desk
  November 09, 2024
Ariana Grande is ready to rekindle her love for musical theater, sharing that her recent role in Wicked has reignited her passion for the stage.

While conversing on the Las Culturistas podcast, the Grammy-winning singer shared that her recent movie Wicked gave her a “healing” experience that has led her to consider “reconnecting” with the theatre world.

“I’m gonna say something so scary. It’s gonna scare the absolute shit out of my fans and everyone, but I love them and they’ll deal, and we’ll always be here,” she told co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.

Grande added, “I’m always gonna make music. I’m always gonna go onstage, I’m always gonna do pop stuff, I pinky promise. But I don’t think doing it at the rate I’ve been doing it for the past 10 years is where I see the next 10 years.”

“I think I love acting. I love musical theater,” Grande admitted.

She expressed, “I think reconnecting with this part of myself who started in musical theater and who loves comedy, and it heals me to do that, finding roles to use these parts of myself, and put them in little homes and characters.”

Grande shared that musical theatre helped her “in a different way than songwriting and writing about my own pain because it’s just kind of like constantly reliving that one thing that you wrote the song about.”

To note, she started her career with Broadway debut in 2008 at age 15 in the musical 13.

On November 22, 2024, the first instalment of Wicked, in which Grande stars opposite Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), opens in theatres. 

The second part will be available on November 21, 2025.

