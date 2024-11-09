Donald Trump’s 2020 election case gets paused after becoming President

Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case got halted as federal prosecutors are grappling with the "unprecedented circumstance" of his impending return to the White House.
On Friday, November 10, U.S. district judge Tanya Chutkan set aside pending deadlines for the case.
The 2020 case revolves around his alleged participation in attempts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election, including his involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the criminal case, got his request approved by Tanya.
As per the prosecutors, the delay was necessary "to afford the Government time to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy."
The Justice Department policy stated that a current president cannot be subject to criminal prosecution.
On Wednesday, a source told Reuters that the Justice Department are concerned how to solve the case as Trump prepares to again assume the presidency.
Moreover, last year Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges.
In 2024 US elections, Trump defeated Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.
He got 295 electoral votes while Harris could only win 266 votes.