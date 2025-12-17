New flu variant strains Europe’s healthcare systems, WHO says

An exponential rise in flu cases driven by a newly dominant strain has intensified pressure on hospitals across England, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
As per the agency, nearly 27 of the 38 countries in its European region are experiencing the highest influenza activity.
Hospitals in six countries are experiencing unusually high numbers of flu patients for this time of the year which puts extra pressure on the healthcare system, including Ireland, Serbia, Slovenia, and the UK.
The agency further mentioned that the flu season started four weeks earlier, intensifying pressure on hospitals.
To prevent its further spread, the WHO has urged the nation to take precautionary measures to minimise transmission.
The precautionary measures include, receiving vaccination, wearing masks, and staying at home when sick.
The surge is being fueled by the seasonal influenza variant A(H3N2) subclade K, which now accounts for up to 90% of confirmed flu cases in the region.
WHO Europe director Hans Henri Kluge warned that even small genetic changes in the flu virus can place major strain on health systems.
A few days ago, UK's Health Secretary Wes Streeting issued a warning that a spike in “super flu” cases has challenged the NHS, which is “unlike any since the pandemic.”
Early data from the UK suggested that flu vaccines reduces the severity of illness.
Vaccination plays an important role in everyone's safety, especially for vulnerable groups, including people with underlying conditions, pregnant women, children, and healthcare workers.
Experts further warned regarding an increase in number of flu-related cases in late December or early January.