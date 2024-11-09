Queen Camilla shares heartbreaking message after King Charles sad confession

Queen Camilla issued an emotional statement amid her health woes.
King Charles' wife paid a heartfelt tribute to The Archers actress June Spencer, who died aged 105.
The Queen shared a message on the official social media account of the royal family, which reads, "For over 70 years, June Spencer was a much-loved part of so many people's lives, brilliantly combining in Peggy Woolley the roles of reassuring matriarch and 'gangsta granny.'"
"She will be greatly missed and I send my heartfelt condolences to her family. Camilla R," the statement concluded.
Notably, Camilla's personal note came after King Charles confessed that his doctors advised him not to travel to Fiji after his headline-making trip to Australia and Samoa.
The monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, hosted an international sustainability reception on Wednesday, November 7.
During the royal engagement, he told the High Commissioner of Fiji, Jovilisi Vulailai Suveinakama, "I felt so bad we couldn't get to Fiji (on the royal tour), the doctors wouldn't let me."