Queen Camilla shares heartbreaking message after King Charles sad confession

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Queen Camilla issued an emotional statement amid her health woes. 

King Charles' wife paid a heartfelt tribute to The Archers actress June Spencer, who died aged 105. 

The Queen shared a message on the official social media account of the royal family, which reads, "For over 70 years, June Spencer was a much-loved part of so many people's lives, brilliantly combining in Peggy Woolley the roles of reassuring matriarch and 'gangsta granny.'"

"She will be greatly missed and I send my heartfelt condolences to her family. Camilla R," the statement concluded. 

Notably, Camilla's personal note came after King Charles confessed that his doctors advised him not to travel to Fiji after his headline-making trip to Australia and Samoa. 

The monarch, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment,  hosted an international sustainability reception on Wednesday, November 7. 

During the royal engagement, he told the High Commissioner of Fiji, Jovilisi Vulailai Suveinakama, "I felt so bad we couldn't get to Fiji (on the royal tour), the doctors wouldn't let me."

Royal News

King Charles shares mind-blowing trick to stay fit amid cancer
Prince Harry makes first appearance at Gala after his bombshell statement
Queen Rania’s sweet celebration of baby Iman’s first royal milestone
Princess Beatrice makes solo appearance in UK after husband's surprising post
Lady Louise spotted with beau on 21st birthday after Duchess Sophie's mild injury
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton wish 21st birthday to Lady Louise
Princess Kate delights fans with major announcement upon William's return
Princess William leaves daughter Charlotte in 'tears' with surprise move
Prince Harry reunites with Meghan Markle after shocking 'separation'
Princess Anne replaces Queen Camilla on key event with King Charles
King Charles welcomes high profile royal amid Queen Camilla's health woes
Prince William gives sad update on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer journey