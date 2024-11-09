Entertainment

Kanye West makes shocking baby plans with Bianca Censori

Kanye West is desperate to have kids with wife Bianca Censori amid lawsuit battle

  • by Web Desk
  • November 09, 2024
Kanye West makes shocking baby plans with Bianca Censori
Kanye West makes shocking baby plans with Bianca Censori

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are seemingly “very impatient” to have kids amid music mogul's civil lawsuit battle.

The American rapper has reportedly been telling people they he has no “issues" in his marriage but the couple had face many “face challenges.”

A source told In Touch, “He’s always wanted more kids and one of the reasons he married Bianca was her great genetics, he’s convinced together they’re going to have super babies, he’s always bragging about it.”

Kanye has put “considerable efforts” in his marriage and now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca “pregnant ASAP.”

The insider shared, “But she’s turning 30 in a few months, so she’s agreed that it’s time to start trying. Kanye is confident they won’t have any issues, but he’s also not opposed to using IVF and even a surrogate if it doesn’t happen on his timeline, he’s very impatient.”

On October 7, 2024, TMZ reported that the Yeezy founder had parted ways from Bianca after two years of marriage but the couple were photographed shopping in Tokyo a few days later.

Currently, Kanye is battling a lawsuit filed by his ex employee for racial discrimination and unfair practices.

Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations

Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations
WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages

WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages
Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn

Kareena Kapoor receives ‘gossip’ queen title from Ajay Devgn
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project

Entertainment News

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Jennifer Aniston faces another heartbreak after Matt LeBlanc’s isolation
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Zendaya, Anne Hathaway to join Tom Holland in Christopher Nolan’s new film
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to first-ever Grammy nomination
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Dua Lipa takes drastic step after ‘safety issues' in Radical Optimism show
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Inside Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s ‘incredibly’ relationship
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Taylor Swift fans furious over major Grammys snub
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Ariana Grande hints at future in musical theater after 'Wicked' role
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Inside Adele, Rich Paul’s plans for stunning nursery in $58 million mansion
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Cillian Murphy on why rewatching 'Peaky Blinders' brings ‘heartbreak'
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter lead 2025 Grammy nominations
Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani and Usman Mukhtar reunite for exciting next project
Martha Stewart’s ex and his wife speak out on ‘painful and abusive’ past marriage