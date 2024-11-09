Kanye West makes shocking baby plans with Bianca Censori

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori are seemingly “very impatient” to have kids amid music mogul's civil lawsuit battle.
The American rapper has reportedly been telling people they he has no “issues" in his marriage but the couple had face many “face challenges.”
A source told In Touch, “He’s always wanted more kids and one of the reasons he married Bianca was her great genetics, he’s convinced together they’re going to have super babies, he’s always bragging about it.”
Kanye has put “considerable efforts” in his marriage and now that things have improved, he’s on a mission to get Bianca “pregnant ASAP.”
The insider shared, “But she’s turning 30 in a few months, so she’s agreed that it’s time to start trying. Kanye is confident they won’t have any issues, but he’s also not opposed to using IVF and even a surrogate if it doesn’t happen on his timeline, he’s very impatient.”
On October 7, 2024, TMZ reported that the Yeezy founder had parted ways from Bianca after two years of marriage but the couple were photographed shopping in Tokyo a few days later.
Currently, Kanye is battling a lawsuit filed by his ex employee for racial discrimination and unfair practices.