Barry Keoghan addresses Sabrina Carpenter's historic Grammy nominations

  • November 09, 2024
Barry Keoghan has broken silence on girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter‘s first Grammys nomination.

On Friday, November 8, 2024, the Saltburn actor expressed his excitement on the major milestone of the pop star.

During a conversation on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, Barry addressed eight Grammy nominations of Sabrina.

He told the host, “Brilliant, brilliant. I know, absolutely brilliant, eight nominations! I’m really, really happy for her. I gotta get on the phone soon. Don’t put me on the spot lads.”

Barry continued, “But no, I’m really, really, I, you know, I don’t know anyone who works as hard, you know, I’m in awe of her, watching her work and her committed and the standards that she sets, you know, especially being on that, that music video.”

According to the renowned actor, his girlfriend knows what she wants in life.

The romantic couple started dating in late 2023 and went public in February 2024.

For the unversed, Sabrina has been nominated for:

1- Record of the Year: Espresso.

2- Album of the year: Short n’ Sweet.

3- Song of the Year: Please Please Please.

4- Best New Artist.

5- Best Pop Solo Performance: Espresso.

6- Best Pop Vocal Album: Short n’ Sweet.

