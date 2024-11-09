Study reveals lasting impact of preterm birth on education and career

A new study has revealed that babies born preterm face significant lifelong problems in education and career prospects.
According to research, published in PLOS One on November 6, adults who born preterm are less likely to achieve higher education or snag a high-paying job.
“Our findings suggest that the development of long-term supports [including psychological, education and vocational resources] that go beyond clinical care may help mitigate the longer-term effects of preterm birth,” said researcher Petros Pechlivanoglou, with The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.
For the study, researchers analyzed health, education and employment data from 2.4 million Canadian births between 1990 and 1996.
Results showed that babies born before 37 weeks of gestation are 17% less likely to go to college, 16% less likely to graduate with a college degree and 2% less likely to be employed.
Meanwhile, babies born at the earliest gestation, 24 to 27 weeks, faces even more harm with a 17% lower annual income and a 45% decrease in rates of university enrollment and graduation.
“Policymakers and society as a whole must recognize that the socioeconomic impact of preterm birth may extend into early adulthood and that considerations for ongoing support could be vital to ensuring this population has equal opportunity to thrive,” Pechlivanoglou further added.
According to the March of Dimes, almost 10% of all babies round the world are born preterm.