Mawra Hocane’s ‘Jafaa’ costar Usman Mukhtar reflects on DNA test scene

Usman Mukhtar opened up on his view on the latest teaser of Jafaa!
On Friday, November 8, the Mawra Hocane starrer drama dropped the teaser of 26th episode that showcased Numair (played by Mukhtar) taking his daughter to the hospital to get a DNA test done.
This sparked several negative reactions from many viewers who slammed Numair for the act.
Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, November 9, the actor penned a lengthy caption and shared his views.
“I know, I know, everyone’s frustrated with Numair right now! But here’s the thing, sometimes we underestimate the impact of personal struggles, especially with respect to men who feel societal pressure to always appear strong and in control,” he wrote.
Mukhtar continued, “Trauma isn’t a one size fits all journey, and everyone handles it differently. Numair’s journey may not be perfect, and he’s certainly not handling things well, but imagine how this news might hit someone who believed he was infertile for most of his adult life.”
The actor concluded, “Jafaa last night wasn’t just about mistakes, it was a look into the silent battles that can shape how we respond to the unexpected.”
Directed by Danish Nawaz, the ensemble cast of Jafaa includes Mawra Hocane, Mohib Mirza, Usman Mukhtar, Sehar Khan, and Zarrar Khan.
The drama revolves around the story of two cousins, Zara and Andaleeb, whose lives take unexpected turns through the institution of marriage.