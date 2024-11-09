World

Saudi Arabia on track to build the world’s largest building by 2030

The Mukaab will feature a detailed exterior that is inspired by traditional Islamic architectural styles

  • November 09, 2024
Saudi Arabia is constructing the world’s largest building called the Mukaab, shaped like a giant cube.

As per multiple outlets, it will be 1,312 feet tall in Riyadh, and its length and width will be the same as its height, with enough space that could easily fit approximately 20 Empire State Buildings inside.

The Mukaab will feature a detailed exterior that is inspired by traditional Islamic architectural styles.

Inside, it will span a vast 2 million square meters of floor space. At its core, a massive twisting tower will create the impression of a large cube enclosing another twisting structure.

Additionally, the building will also include a holographic system that projects under water and otherworldly scenes within the cuboid space.

The developer of the project said in a statement, “New Murabba will also construct a temporary bridge that will serve as a critical enabler, connecting the construction site by crossing King Khalid Road.”

The statement added, “This connection will facilitate ongoing development and pave the way for the initiation of Mukaab piling in the coming months.”

It further added, “The bridge is expected to reduce approximately 800,000 truck movements on public roads for earthworks alone, showcasing a positive impact on the surrounding infrastructure. With around 900 workers on-site daily, work is advancing rapidly, bringing the destination closer.”

Excavation work for the Mukaab is nearly complete, with almost 250 million cubic feet of earth removed.

Construction workers contribute nearly 3 million hours of labour to the project. This remarkable project is set to be completed by 2030.

