Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre

Prince William shared a personal message after a post-arrest photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly displayed at the Louvre Museum.
On Sunday, the Prince of Wales arrived at the event with his wife in their first public appearance as a couple since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested.
He took to the stage at the BAFTA to deliver a speech as part of his role as President of Bafta, where he presented the Fellowship Award to Dame Donna Langley, Chair of NBC Universal Entertainment.
William said at the event, “Good evening. The Bafta Fellowship is an honour given in recognition of an exceptional contribution to film. And tonight's recipient is quite simply that: exceptional."
The prince continued, "Her determination and commitment have driven her to become one of the most influential and respected figures in the entertainment industry. She was the first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio, and is now Chair of NBCUniversal Entertainment.
"Her transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to creative partnership have brought some of this century's most iconic films to the big screen and to audiences around the world. She has championed films that have shaped culture and is responsible for some of our most beloved franchises, ” he mentioned.
Sharing his views on Dame Donna Langley, the heir to the British throne said, "And in amongst all of this, Dame Donna Langley has maintained a strong commitment to inclusion and mentorship, founding initiatives to widen access to careers in the screen arts and supporting women in leadership. This work is crucial.”
William praised Dame Donna as a steadfast champion of British talent overseas, highlighting her significant impact on NBCUniversal and the wider film industry and as BAFTA President, he remained committed to supporting the UK’s creative industries and inspiring the next generation of storytellers.
Notably, Prince William’s emotional speech came after the photograph of Andrew leaving a Norfolk police station following his arrest was briefly displayed inside the Louvre in Paris by a protest group.