Leonardo DiCaprio gets sweet show of support after huge BAFTA snub  

  By Fatima Hassan
The 'Titanic' star lost biggest awards category at the 2026 BAFTA alongside Timothée Chalamet

Leonardo DiCaprio has remained everyone's favourite even after his big defeat at the 2026 BAFTA Awards ceremony.

While accepting the prestigious accolade for the Best Actor category, the I Swear star, Robert Aramayo, showered praise on the Titanic actor.

"I absolutely can't believe this, I can't believe that I'm looking at people like you, and I'm in the same category as you," he noted while showing a sweet support to Leonardo.

In addition to the Shutter Island actor, Robert also left behind Timothée Chalamet, who recently set the benchmark with several awards this year, at the awards gala. 

According to The Independent, the Behind Her Eyes actor was the surprise winner of the night, taking the trophy home for his exceptional performance in his super hit movie, I Swear. 

However, Leonardo was nominated for the same category for his new film, One Battle After Another, and Timothée for Marty Supreme, who previously won Critics' Choice Awards and Golden Globes. 

This year's BAFTA took place at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 22, 2026.  

