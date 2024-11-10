Royal

Kate Middleton, Prince William make HUGE move after joint appearance

King Charles, Princess Anne joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at Festival of Remembrance

  • November 10, 2024


Kate Middleton and Prince William decided it’s about time they update their socials after their joint appearance at Festival of Remembrance.

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, the Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales attend Remembrance Day event along with other key royals.

King Charles and his younger sister Princess Anne also joined the royal couple at Royal Albert Hall in London, to honour the sacrifices of British and Commonwealth Armed Forces.

Princess Kate and William changed their profile pictures on the official X and Instagram accounts with their latest outing.

Taking to Instagram, they posted a picture and penned, “This evening The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family, attended the Festival of Remembrance at the @royalalberthall.”

The captioned continued, “Organised by @royalbritishlegion, the Festival is an annual commemorative concert which honours all those who have lost their lives in conflict.”

Kate donned a graceful tailored black coat dress, elevated by gold accents and a poignant poppy brooch for her first post-cancer appearance.

After her latest outing, royal experts are suggesting that she might attend the ceremony at The Cenotaph in London November 10 for Remembrance Sunday.  

