Benny Blanco expresses ‘love’ for Selena Gomez with touching comment

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been in a romantic relationship since summer of 2023

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Benny Blanco is showering love on his girlfriend Selena Gomez with heartfelt statement!

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, November 9, the Only Murders in the Building actress offering her 423 million fans some glimpses into her week as she shared a big carousel of her gorgeous snaps, captured throughout the week.

“Snap shots this week,” captioned the American singer-actress.

The first image of the carousel featured the Emilia Pérez actress staring at something on her side as she captured a selfie of herself in her short, opened hair, with minimal makeup.

In the second photo, she slipped into a white shirt and went for a bare-faced picture. The third showcased Gomez in a velvety-furry ensemble, pouting for a cute selfie.

Showering “love” on his lover, Benny Blanco commented under the post and wrote, “I love u.”

The fifth image in the long string of photos featured the singer with her record producer boyfriend as they captured a lovely couple snap, which was followed by some more images of the Raves & Roses artist.

“The 5th photo is my favorite,” expressed one of the fans, while another commented, “Cutest photo dump ever.”

A third penned, “Adore Selena and Benny.

“I love how happy Selena is,” gushed a fourth.

To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been in a romantic relationship since the summer of 2023.

