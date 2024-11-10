Zendaya becomes personal photographer of Tom Holland in Boston outing

Zendaya has become a personal photographer of boyfriend Tom Holland in new outing.
The romantic couple were spotted at the park in Boston on Friday, November 8, 2024.
Tom and Zendaya can be seen walking a cute dog as they enjoyed a relaxing day amid their busy schedules.
In the paparazzi pictures posted by Just Jared, the Euphoria starlet, 28, was smiling as she took multiple candid pictures of the Spider-Man actor walking her precious pooch, Noon, through the park.
One viral photo showed her sitting on a nearby park bench and enjoying an iced beverage.
Zendaya donned a light pink top, which was layered with striped black-and-white cardigan, for the casual outing.
The Dune actress chose a pair of black, wide-leg pants and white sneakers to complete her look. Her long dark hair were pinned back into a polished updo as she went for a no makeup.
On the other hand, Tom wore a light green, pinstriped button-down with the sleeves rolled up. He finished the look with a pair of taupe-coloured pants and white sneakers.
Their outing comes after Zendaya was spotted filming a new movie, The Drama, with co-star Robert Pattinson.