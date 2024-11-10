Entertainment

Kim Kardashian shares emotional message amid Kanye West absence in parenting

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian share four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Kim Kardashian has reflected on motherhood’s “sad part” amid ex-husband Kanye West’s shrinking role in raising the kids.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, November 9, The Kardashians alum shared an emotional quote where se revealed the sad reality that comes with motherhood.

“The sad part about motherhood is that you’re raising the one person you can’t live without to be able to live without you,” read the quote.

This statement comes just a few weeks after Kim Kardashian was reported to be parenting “solo” as her estranged rapper husband is “sadly not around very much.”

As per an insider revealed information to PEOPLE, the American socialite and TV personality is “pretty much a single mom.”

“Although she has help, it’s still a lot of work for her to balance and coordinate everything,” said the source.

Back in May 2023, Kim Kardashian, during her appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, opened up about struggles of being a single mother, revealing that she spends nights crying to herself.

“Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful … But at the end of the day, your kids only want you. The struggles that my kids go through really have nothing to do with the amount of help that I have,” she said.

Kim Kardashian, who shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West, got divorced from the rapper in November 2022.

