King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message

Royal Family releases statement and photo from the annual Festival of Remembrance

  November 10, 2024
King Charles and the royal family released a touching statement to mark Remembrance Day. 

The key royal figures including the monarch, Prince William, and Kate Middleton attended the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall. 

However, the Queen's absence was felt by the royal fans as the King appeared alone in the viral photos and videos. 

The official Instagram page of the royal family released a photo of key royal members paying tribute to the ones who lost their lives in conflict. 

Alongside the picture, Buckingham Palace shared a message, which reads, "This evening The King, The Prince and Princess of Wales, and other members of the Royal Family, attended the Festival of Remembrance at the @royalalberthall."

"Organised by @royalbritishlegion, the Festival is an annual commemorative concert which honours all those who have lost their lives in conflict."

It is important to note that the Queen pulled out of attending the important royal engagement due to her health crisis. 

Palace issued statement, "Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events."

"While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week."

