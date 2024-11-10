Sci-Tech

Instagram adds new boosting options for post formats

This update helps users to maximize their performance by reaching a larger audience

Instagram has expanded its post-boosting features, giving users more way to increase the visibility of their best-performing organic content.

The platform’s “boost” feature offers a simplified ad setup process, making it easier for users to leverage posts that are engaging their audience.

Previously, certain posts couldn’t be boosted due to restrictions in Meta’s system and copyright issues.

However, a recent update has broadened the range of posts eligible for boosting directly through the app.

Instagram explained about the new update, “Ever tried to boost content with GIFs, stickers, or copyrighted music and faced an error? Give it another go.”

Instagram’s latest update to boosting now means that most GIFs and stickers are now eligible to be boosted.” Gram added.

It is pertinent to note that it applies to “most” posts, not “all” and Instagram has yet to specify which posts will qualify.

For users who have faced challenges boosting high-performing content in the past, this update presents an opportunity to reconsider those posts and refine their promotional approach.

For future posts, GIFs and stickers will not include prevent boosting however users must have a Professional Account to access this feature, and music restrictions will still apply.

If a song isn’t eligible for boosting, users will be prompted to choose an alternative track that meets the criteria.

In addition to this, users with Meta’s ad-free subscription in Europe will be unable to boost posts, a limitation that appears to be a system error.

To note, Instagram has confirmed that these changes are not active in the app. 

Instagram fixes annoying ‘rug pull’ feature that disappeares videos while watching
Australian states support national plan to ban social media for under-16 kids
What scientists just discovered about memory will blow your mind
How NASA astronauts struggle on earth after returning from space
WhatsApp adds new 'Draft' feature to help users easily resume unfinished messages
'Hey Siri' command soon to be removed from Apple devices
YouTube rolls out redesigned playback speed box for better control
WhatsApp unveils new feature to delete and customize chat filters
Chinese rover discovers ancient ocean signs on Mars
Japan develops world’s first wooden satellite: Details inside
Google Pixel phones to get AI-powered call response feature
Microsoft transforms writing experience with new AI-powered Rewrite feature