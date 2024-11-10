Instagram adds new boosting options for post formats 

Instagram has expanded its post-boosting features, giving users more way to increase the visibility of their best-performing organic content.
The platform’s “boost” feature offers a simplified ad setup process, making it easier for users to leverage posts that are engaging their audience.
Previously, certain posts couldn’t be boosted due to restrictions in Meta’s system and copyright issues.
However, a recent update has broadened the range of posts eligible for boosting directly through the app.
Instagram explained about the new update, “Ever tried to boost content with GIFs, stickers, or copyrighted music and faced an error? Give it another go.”
Instagram’s latest update to boosting now means that most GIFs and stickers are now eligible to be boosted.” Gram added.
It is pertinent to note that it applies to “most” posts, not “all” and Instagram has yet to specify which posts will qualify.
For users who have faced challenges boosting high-performing content in the past, this update presents an opportunity to reconsider those posts and refine their promotional approach.
For future posts, GIFs and stickers will not include prevent boosting however users must have a Professional Account to access this feature, and music restrictions will still apply.
If a song isn’t eligible for boosting, users will be prompted to choose an alternative track that meets the criteria.
In addition to this, users with Meta’s ad-free subscription in Europe will be unable to boost posts, a limitation that appears to be a system error.
To note, Instagram has confirmed that these changes are not active in the app.