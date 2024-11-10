Entertainment

Harrison Ford’s first look in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ REVEALED

‘Captain America: Brave New World’ featuring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford released trailer on November 10, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024


For the first-time ever in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, Harrison Ford has officially stepped in as the Red Hulk.

On Saturday, November 9, Marvel Cinematic Universe released a thrilling new trailer of its upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World that featured the Hollywood Homicide actor turning red with rage as he came across Anthony Mackie who plays Captain America.

The action-packed trailer that lasted for 2 minutes and 37 seconds offered some extremely exhilarating glimpses into the high-stakes superhero drama and the personal changes Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) faces as the new symbol of freedom and justice.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford is all set to step into the characters of newly elected US President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who will then transform into the Red Hulk, a formidable opponent to Wilson’s Captain America.

Captain America 4 trailer turns intense when President Ross collapses seemingly in a White House press conference, and wakes up being transformed into the enraged Red Hulk.

Besides Ford and Mackie, the film’s star-studded cast also featured Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (the new Falcon), Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise.

The initial three movies were Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War.

The highly-anticipated movie is slated to hit cinemas on February 14, 2025.

Kate Middleton takes prominent role in Remembrance Sunday observance

Kate Middleton takes prominent role in Remembrance Sunday observance
Diljit Dosanjh amazes Muslim fans as he sets foot in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Diljit Dosanjh amazes Muslim fans as he sets foot in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Messi’s MLS Cup dream shatters after Inter Miami's defeat to Atlanta United

Messi’s MLS Cup dream shatters after Inter Miami's defeat to Atlanta United
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog

Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog

Entertainment News

Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Kim Kardashian shares emotional message amid Kanye West absence in parenting
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Gal Gadot feels proud of daughter Alma on her ‘Bat Mitzvah’ celebration
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Zendaya becomes personal photographer of Tom Holland in Boston outing
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Adele secures HUGE gig ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Benny Blanco expresses ‘love’ for Selena Gomez with touching comment
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
‘Euphoria’ season 3 gets greenlight: 2025 production underway
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
David Beckham gives expert advice to 2025's Sexiest Man Alive
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Olivia Rodrigo breaks silence on historic 2025 Grammy nominations
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
Rihanna hints at retirement with cryptic statement
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
The Weeknd pays tribute to late ‘Candyman’ actor Tony Todd: ‘Rest well’
Eating THESE five foods can reduce brain fog
James Gunn pens heartfelt note for wife Jennifer Hudson on her 37th birthday