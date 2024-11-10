Harrison Ford’s first look in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ REVEALED

For the first-time ever in Marvel Cinematic Universe history, Harrison Ford has officially stepped in as the Red Hulk.
On Saturday, November 9, Marvel Cinematic Universe released a thrilling new trailer of its upcoming film Captain America: Brave New World that featured the Hollywood Homicide actor turning red with rage as he came across Anthony Mackie who plays Captain America.
The action-packed trailer that lasted for 2 minutes and 37 seconds offered some extremely exhilarating glimpses into the high-stakes superhero drama and the personal changes Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) faces as the new symbol of freedom and justice.
Meanwhile, Harrison Ford is all set to step into the characters of newly elected US President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who will then transform into the Red Hulk, a formidable opponent to Wilson’s Captain America.
Captain America 4 trailer turns intense when President Ross collapses seemingly in a White House press conference, and wakes up being transformed into the enraged Red Hulk.
Besides Ford and Mackie, the film’s star-studded cast also featured Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (the new Falcon), Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.
Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth installment in the Captain America franchise.
The initial three movies were Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War.
The highly-anticipated movie is slated to hit cinemas on February 14, 2025.