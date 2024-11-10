Entertainment

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at Broadway's Chicago

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid stepped out for a romantic evening at the theater on Novembber 9

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s romance continues to blossom!

The loved-up couple stepped out for a romantic evening at the Ambassador Theater to attend the performance of Chicago on Broadway in New York City on November 9.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alyssa Milano, who plays Roxie Hart in the play, shared a photo of herself posing with Cooper and Gigi, in what appeared to be a backstage area of the theater.

“Bradley, Gigi, Erin, Michelle — and so many more that I don’t have pictures with,” she penned along the carousel, which also featured her with actresses Erinn Westbrook and Michelle Gomez.

Milano further added, “Thank you to all who came out to see me in @chicagomusical tonight. And thank you to all those who waited my the stage door in the cold (brrrr). 2 more performances left. My heart is so full.”

For the night out, Cooper opted for a brown suede jacket, gray pants and gray sneakers, looking dapper as always.

Meanwhile, Hadid cut a casual figure in loose cream pants styled with a white cardigan and black leather jacket.


Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s theater date night comes after they spotted spending quality time together on the West Coast in Los Angeles on October, 19. 

Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’

Jennifer Aniston’s grief for Matthew Perry surges as holidays approach

Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy

King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day

