Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’

Selena Gomez is reportedly all set to tie knot with Benny Blanco!
The loved-up couple sparked engagement rumors in August when Gomez hid her left hand behind a heart emoji on her Instagram Story.
However, the new rumors are suggesting that the couple has been “incredibly busy” planning their wedding.
“Selena has a clear vision of what she wants. An outdoor ceremony, two dresses, and tables and tables of amazing food,” an insider close to the couple told Life & Style.
According to the source, the food in the wedding is very important for Blanco as well as he is friends with a lot of talented chefs, including The Bear’s Matty Matheson and he even released a cookbook of his own earlier this year.
“The last thing Benny and Selena want is their guests leaving hungry,” they added.
Moreover, the source further shared that music would be another important thing for the couple.
With their connections with A-list singers, Gomez and Blanco won’t have problem securing a hit wedding singer.
“Selena would like a signature scent for the big day, as well. A perfume that’s sprayed on everything and that people get to bring home!” the source shared.
To note, Selena Gomez has been dating music producer Benny Blanco since 2023.