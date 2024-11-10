World

Buz Stop Boys: Ghana's youth unite to make country clean

Ghana every day produces 12,700 tons of solid waste, with only 10% of it disposed of properly

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Ghana every day produces 12,700 tons of solid waste, with only 10% of it disposed of properly
Ghana every day produces 12,700 tons of solid waste, with only 10% of it disposed of properly

The youth of Ghana have taken charge to revive a wave of civic responsibility in the country and make it clean and dirt-free.

According to BBC, a group of mostly young professionals and traders called Buz Stop Boys have picked up shovels and brooms with the objective of cleaning up heaps of garbage in all cities and towns.

The initiative of these young people got appreciation and recognition from the administration, politicians, local celebrities, and even some teenagers from the UK who flew all the way to Accra to join the clean-up.

A civil engineer named Sarfo made this group in July 2023 with only five people, but slowly youngsters began to join his group, and now it has turned into a movement of over 40 men and women from different professions, including carpenters, military officers, and midwives.

Sarfo said, “The rich and poor, everybody knows what a bus stop is. Social media has been key in getting more people to join our movement. Through our videos, we’ve been able to change the mindset of some people, but there’s still a lot of work to do."

Moreover, Buz Stop Boys leader Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo told the BBC, “Our goal is not just to clean the streets but to change mindsets. If we can make people understand that keeping their environment clean benefits everyone, we’ll have a cleaner, healthier, and prouder Ghana."

To note, Ghana every day produces over 12,700 tons of solid waste, but only 10% of this waste is disposed of properly.

Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November

Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason

Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep

Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone

BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone

World News

BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy mystery solved through modern scans
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Thousands rally against Spanish authorities amid deadly floods
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Trump’s second term in White House: Potential contenders of his top team
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Saudi Arabia on track to build world’s largest building by 2030
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Xi and Prabowo sign 'major' deals to strengthen China-Indonesia partnership
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Lake Como offers visitors a 'unique' souvenir with cans of pure Italian air
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Nancy Pelosi slams Biden for Kamala Harris’ defeat to Trump in 2024 election
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
132-year-old bottle with 'hidden' message found inside Corsewall Lighthouse
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Blast at railway station in Quetta, Pakistan claims 25 lives