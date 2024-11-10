Buz Stop Boys: Ghana's youth unite to make country clean

The youth of Ghana have taken charge to revive a wave of civic responsibility in the country and make it clean and dirt-free.
According to BBC, a group of mostly young professionals and traders called Buz Stop Boys have picked up shovels and brooms with the objective of cleaning up heaps of garbage in all cities and towns.
The initiative of these young people got appreciation and recognition from the administration, politicians, local celebrities, and even some teenagers from the UK who flew all the way to Accra to join the clean-up.
A civil engineer named Sarfo made this group in July 2023 with only five people, but slowly youngsters began to join his group, and now it has turned into a movement of over 40 men and women from different professions, including carpenters, military officers, and midwives.
Sarfo said, “The rich and poor, everybody knows what a bus stop is. Social media has been key in getting more people to join our movement. Through our videos, we’ve been able to change the mindset of some people, but there’s still a lot of work to do."
Moreover, Buz Stop Boys leader Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo told the BBC, “Our goal is not just to clean the streets but to change mindsets. If we can make people understand that keeping their environment clean benefits everyone, we’ll have a cleaner, healthier, and prouder Ghana."
To note, Ghana every day produces over 12,700 tons of solid waste, but only 10% of this waste is disposed of properly.