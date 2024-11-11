Fahad Mustafa drops emotional post after 'KMKT' grand finale

Fahad Mustafa is throwing it back to the routine after the grand finale of his blockbuster drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.
Taking to Instagram on November 11, 2024 the Actor In Law star star shared a picture from the infamous kitchen of Mustafa and Sharjeena, reminding fans he will not be visiting them this Monday.
In the picture, the Jeeto Pakistan host flaunts toned physique channelling his inner Mustafa.
“Aaj monday hai aur aaj hum nahi ayengay intezar mat karna,” the Load Wedding actor penned an emotional caption to describe his sentiments.
Shortly after the post did rounds, Fahad's ardent fans thronged the comments section with love and said they are definitely going to miss him.
“Don’t attack us,” wrote one user.
“Please season 2 Mustafa bhai,” penned a second fan.
Another noted, “OMG my charming man.”
“Handsome as Alwaysssss," the fourth expressed.
Fahad Mustafa has been lately making headlines for his role in the blockbuster drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum with Hania Amir portraying his female lead.
To note, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum ended on a beautiful note with cinemas cheering as Sharjeena and Mustafa lived happily ever after.