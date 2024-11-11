Akshay Kumar to be replaced with THIS actor in ‘Singh is Kinng 2’

Akshay Kumar starrer Singh is Kinng is soon going to be renewed with the second installment, but this time, with a different actor in frame.
The 2008 action comedy, that featured Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, is dubbed one of the most loved Bollywood movies till date, and now the sequel is in works to entertain the fans once again. However, this new film will not feature the old Happy Singh again.
During a recent conversation with Midday, Shailendra Singh, who gifted the movie’s title to Akshay Kumar, revealed that he has asked it back from the actor as he wanted to come up with the sequel.
Providing details about who is going to lead Singh is Kinng 2, the producer revealed that he is planning to cast either Ranveer Singh or Diljit Dosanjh.
Singh stated that his first priority for the main role is Ranveer Singh as “his energy, cheekiness, and fun fit the character,” and that he has not played a sardar before.
The producer revealed that he has already gotten in touch with Ranveer’s team and if he does not get a positive response form them, then Diljit Dosanjh would be his "second choice."
During the interview, Shailendra Singh also stated, "I had gifted the title to Akshay Kumar, and they tried to make part two, but I asked them to return the title as I wanted to make a sequel. After 12 years of going back and forth with Vipul and Akshay, I finally got the title three years ago.”
Notably, while possessing the title, Akshay Kumar came up with a quasi-sequel of the film titled Singh is Bliing in 2015.
As for the release, he opened up and said, “I have started the process of [making] Singh Is Kinng 2. I will begin production from October 2025 so that I can release it in 2026."
For directing Singh is Kinng 2, the producer said that he wants either Priyadarshan or Anees Bazmee as director.