Ben Affleck fears cancellation amid Jennifer Lopez split: 'one errant remark away'

Ben Affleck fears cancellation and financial insecurity despite success career

  by Web Desk
  November 11, 2024
Ben Affleck has opened up about his vulnerability to cancellation and financial uncertainty in Hollywood, despite his successful career amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

During an interview with Deadline alongside Matt Damon, Affleck said he is one misstep away from cancellation.

“We're all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business. Whether we're actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us,” he told the

Affleck went on to express, “This is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don't know when this might go away.”

“I'm one errant remark away from being cancelled, or I'm one movie bomb away from never working again, and I've got a family and so forth,” the Gone Girl star added.

Affleck and Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, aims to revolutionize fair pay schemes. 

It allows artists to invest in the projects they are making so the profits can be divided in a fairer way.

Ben further added that he wants to end the process where A-list stars make huge money even if the studio bares a loss on the movie.

“I've been in movies like 'Gigli', that's a famous example. I got a big cash payday for that. Well, it doesn't feel right in retrospect because they [the studio] lost money,” he added.

Artists Equity was founded by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in November 2022.

