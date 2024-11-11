Sports

Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Langer was one of the world's leading golfers throughout the 1980s and 1990s

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

German professional golfer Bernhard Langer shot a score lower than his age to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Monday, November 11.

As per BBC Sports, this victory extended his streak of winning a tittle every year on the PGA Tour Champions circuit to 18 years.

The player made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to finish with a five-under-par 66, securing a one-stroke victory at 18 under over Steven Alker and Richard Green.

Shortly after winning the tittle, the player said, "It's unbelievable. "To win this big tournament after what I've been through and to make 18 years in a row out here, it's quite amazing. I'm very grateful, very blessed."

This is Langer’s 47th victory on the over-50s circuit and his first since he injured his Achilles tendon in 2024.

Langer, who had a five-shot lead, lost some of his lead after making back-to-back bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes.

As per the outlet, another bogey on the 17th, along with Alker’s birdie, brought them level as they reached the 18th.

Then, on the 18th, Langer’s drive on the par-five went into the trees, but he managed a brilliant birdie to beat his age for the 22nd time and clinch the victory, while Alker could only make par.

Langer is also a two-time Masters champion and was one of the world's leading golfers throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship
'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser: Tom Cruise returns for one last showdown

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser: Tom Cruise returns for one last showdown
Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja win hearts with sweet gesture

Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja win hearts with sweet gesture

Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic

Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic

Sports News

Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Mohammad Hafeez slams India’s refusal to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Gautam Gambhir press conference sparks outrage: ‘Keep him away from media’
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Mark Cavendish ends cycling journey on high note with Tour de France Criterium win
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Pakistan break 22-year drought, beat Australia in ODI series
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Messi’s MLS Cup dream shatters after Inter Miami's defeat to Atlanta United
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Championship ahead of Mercedes F1 exit
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Coco Gauff becomes youngest WTA Finals champion after beating Zheng Qinwen
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Ding Junhui secures spot in International Championship final after win over Xu
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
MS Dhoni enjoys picture-perfect vacation with family in Thailand
Margot Robbie shows off post-baby body in LA outing: See Pic
Andrew McDonald breaks silence on Australia's defeat to Pakistan in second ODI