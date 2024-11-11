Bernhard Langer clinches historic win at Charles Schwab Cup Championship

German professional golfer Bernhard Langer shot a score lower than his age to win the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Monday, November 11.
As per BBC Sports, this victory extended his streak of winning a tittle every year on the PGA Tour Champions circuit to 18 years.
The player made a 30-foot birdie putt on the final hole to finish with a five-under-par 66, securing a one-stroke victory at 18 under over Steven Alker and Richard Green.
Shortly after winning the tittle, the player said, "It's unbelievable. "To win this big tournament after what I've been through and to make 18 years in a row out here, it's quite amazing. I'm very grateful, very blessed."
This is Langer’s 47th victory on the over-50s circuit and his first since he injured his Achilles tendon in 2024.
Langer, who had a five-shot lead, lost some of his lead after making back-to-back bogeys on the 10th and 11th holes.
As per the outlet, another bogey on the 17th, along with Alker’s birdie, brought them level as they reached the 18th.
Then, on the 18th, Langer’s drive on the par-five went into the trees, but he managed a brilliant birdie to beat his age for the 22nd time and clinch the victory, while Alker could only make par.
Langer is also a two-time Masters champion and was one of the world's leading golfers throughout the 1980s and 1990s.