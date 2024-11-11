Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act

Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo is the fifth headliner for the upcoming BST Hyde Park festival

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo has been announced as the fifth headliner for the upcoming BST Hyde Park festival, joining an impressive lineup for the highly anticipated event.

The NME report suggested that the good 4 u singer is set to mesmerize the audience with her electrifying performance in London on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Rodrigo, 21 will be joined by special guests the rock-band The Last Dinner Party and Norwegian indie-pop-star girl in red.

The information regarding the event is still not disclosed and the names of other performers are yet to be officially announced.

To note, Rodrigo will be the fifth artist to join next year’s line-up after Zach Bryan, Hugh Jackman, and Noah Kahan, who were all previously confirmed the performance in BST.

Other rumoured headliners include Green Day and Sam Fender.

Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue, Stray Kids, SZA, Kings of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain, and Robbie Williams were the main acts at last year's BST Hyde Park.

Rodrigo is also gearing up for the release of her concert film Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour which was released on Netflix.

