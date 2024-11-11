Trending

Varun Dhawan confirms Salman Khan's cameo in ‘Baby John’

'Baby John' is slated to release on Christmas, December 25, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Varun Dhawan confirms Salman Khans cameo in ‘Baby John’
Varun Dhawan confirms Salman Khan's cameo in ‘Baby John’

Varun Dhawan confirmed Salman Khan’s cameo in his upcoming highly anticipated action-thriller film, Baby John.

Recently, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor did an "Ask Me Anything" session on X and replied to his fans' questions about hi personal live and career.

Taking the opportunity, one Dabangg star fan asked Dhawan about Khan's cameo in the film, which stars him in the lead role.

Although, Dhawan stayed tight lipped about the details of Khan cameo, he revealed the screentime.

“I won't say the minutes, but it will have a major impact lasting for months," Dhawan revealed.

Recently, Khan reprised his role as Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise in a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, released on November 1, 2024.

Moreover, Baby John is produced Atlee and helmed by A Kaleeswaran, with music composed by S Thaman.

The film is a remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, directed by Atlee and features an ensemble cast including Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.

Baby John is scheduled for a Christmas release on December 25.

Additionally, Varun Dhawan is currently busy receiving praises for his performance in Citadel Honey Bunny, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Toxic smog in Pakistan's Punjab province puts children 's health at risk, UN warns

Toxic smog in Pakistan's Punjab province puts children 's health at risk, UN warns
Paul Mescal returns to Dublin roots for ‘Gladiator II’ premiere: ‘My hometown screening’

Paul Mescal returns to Dublin roots for ‘Gladiator II’ premiere: ‘My hometown screening’
Claudia Sheinbaum takes 'major' step to control food prices in Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum takes 'major' step to control food prices in Mexico
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act

Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act

Trending News

Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja win hearts with sweet gesture
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Khushi Kapoor wishes 'best dad' Boney Kapoor on his 69th birthday
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Akshay Kumar to be replaced with THIS actor in ‘Singh is Kinng 2’
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Fahad Mustafa drops emotional post after 'KMKT' grand finale
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Hamza Ali Abbasi makes shocking confession about spiritual journey
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Parineeti Chopra dedicates filmy birthday wish to Raghav Chadha
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Hania Amir shares marriage plans after 'Kabhi Main KabhI Tum' success
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Ayeza Khan enjoys 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' with 'forever love' Danish Taimoor
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Abhay Deol dubs acting an 'insecure profession'
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Kiara Advani radiates 'timeless' elegance in embellished white
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Diljit Dosanjh amazes Muslim fans as he sets foot in Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Olivia Rodrigo set to headline BST Hyde Park alongside newly announced support act
Sonam Kapoor showers birthday love on brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor