Varun Dhawan confirms Salman Khan's cameo in ‘Baby John’

Varun Dhawan confirmed Salman Khan’s cameo in his upcoming highly anticipated action-thriller film, Baby John.
Recently, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor did an "Ask Me Anything" session on X and replied to his fans' questions about hi personal live and career.
Taking the opportunity, one Dabangg star fan asked Dhawan about Khan's cameo in the film, which stars him in the lead role.
Although, Dhawan stayed tight lipped about the details of Khan cameo, he revealed the screentime.
“I won't say the minutes, but it will have a major impact lasting for months," Dhawan revealed.
Recently, Khan reprised his role as Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg franchise in a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, released on November 1, 2024.
Moreover, Baby John is produced Atlee and helmed by A Kaleeswaran, with music composed by S Thaman.
The film is a remake of the 2016 Tamil film Theri, directed by Atlee and features an ensemble cast including Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.
Baby John is scheduled for a Christmas release on December 25.
Additionally, Varun Dhawan is currently busy receiving praises for his performance in Citadel Honey Bunny, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.