Will Smith honors son Trey on his birthday: 'You're an amazing teacher'

Will Smith ringed in son Trey Smith’s birthday with heartwarming note and adorable photos.
The Pursuit of Happyness actor took to his Instagram account on Monday to share a carousel of delightful pictures to celebrate Trey’s special day.
The first photo featured a young Will with a toddler Trey, sitting in his father’s lap while the second showed a recent image of the father-son duo sitting next to each other.
In the third and last photo, Will and Trey could be seen laughing their lungs out as they stood outside.
“Happy Birthday, T-Ball! Our relationship has been a transformative journey of love! You are one of the finest Teachers I’ve ever had. I love being your Daddy!” Will wrote along the carousel.
Will welcomed Trey with ex-wife Sheree Zampino on November 11, 1992, whom they named Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III.
In October, Will opened up about Trey’s “terrifying” birth during An Evening with Will Smith at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.
He told the audience that he had written his 1997 hit song Just the Two of Us during “one of the most terrifying times of my life.”
“It's when my son... Trey was born," he noted.
Besides Trey, Will Smith is dad to two more kids, son Jaden and daughter Willow with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.