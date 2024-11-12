Selena Gomez reacts to Benny Blanco's PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue

Selena Gomez is a proud girlfriend of contender for PEOPLE’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, Benny Blanco.
On Monday, November 11, 2024, the Only Murders in the Building starlet, 32, posted a snap from her boyfriend’s interview and spread with PEOPLE for the SMA countdown on Instagram Stories.
Selena wrote alongside the picture, “Not only do you love me unconditionally... You always get me my Taco Bell Mexican pizza.”
In the shared picture, Benny, 36, can be seen laying on a dinner table and revealing his version of the fast food dish.
The Rare Beauty founder shared a cryptic quote that seemed to be a lovely message for her chef boyfriend.
“I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do,” the message read, with her tagging the music producer in the post.
During a conversation with the media outlet, Benny shared how he spends time with Selena.
He said, "I'm a real morning person. It's my favorite time to spend with Sel, because we both wake up really early. It's like our moment before the rest of the world wakes up. I have a true best friend that I get to do everything in the world with, and every day is the best day of my life."
The lovebirds started dating in the middle of 2023 and made their relationship public in late 2023.