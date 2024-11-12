Jannik Sinner lifts year-end no. 1 trophy in front of home crowd

World number one Jannik Sinner received an award for finishing the year in the top position at the ATP Finals on Monday, November 11, 2024.
According to ESPN, Sinner spent his first rest day at the ATP Finals by collecting a trophy for finishing the season 2024, ranking the number one tennis player in the world.
The Italian tennis star who won two Grand Slams, the Australian Open and the US Open this year, received the award in front of his home crowd, and his mom, Siglinde, looked on in tears in the ceremony.
After lifting the trophy, he expressed, “It is a very special occasion to share that here in Italy... There's no place better to celebrate this trophy. Thanks for all of your support."
The 23-year-old, while calling himself “very lucky,” said, “I would like to thank you for the support around the world, to thank my team. Without the people who are close to me, who understand me as a person and who I am, it would be very difficult.”
Furthermore, Sinner began his ATP Finals bid with a win over Alex de Minaur on Sunday, November 10, 2024. He will now face Taylor Fritz on Tuesday in a rematch of the U.S. Open final.