Princess Charlene spills on ‘difficult’ challenge she faces at 46 

Princess Charlene of Monaco opened up about the body challenges she deals with at 46, despite having a passionate nature.
The South African-born royal who was a successful professional swimmer before retiring in 2007 revealed how difficult it is for her to swim at this age.
During her candid interview with Gala, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco revealed, "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before, I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past."
She went on to explain, "When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation."
Charlene also admitted that her drive and passion for workout haven't changed despite quitting professional swimming ages ago.
"It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals and surpass my limits," she said.
The Princess added, "But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that… my body won’t let me. My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!"
"I think you need to accept it [ageing]. Chasing after eternal youth is an illusion. I simply try and stay as young as possible in my body and in my heart," she concluded.
It is pertinent to mention, Charlene won three gold and one silver medal at the 1999 All-Africa Games in Johannesburg.