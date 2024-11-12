Royal

Princess Charlene spills on ‘difficult’ challenge she faces at 46

  • November 12, 2024
Princess Charlene of Monaco opened up about the body challenges she deals with at 46, despite having a passionate nature.

The South African-born royal who was a successful professional swimmer before retiring in 2007 revealed how difficult it is for her to swim at this age.

During her candid interview with Gala, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco revealed, "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before, I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past."

She went on to explain, "When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation."

Charlene also admitted that her drive and passion for workout haven't changed despite quitting professional swimming ages ago.

"It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals and surpass my limits," she said.

The Princess added, "But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that… my body won’t let me. My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!"

"I think you need to accept it [ageing]. Chasing after eternal youth is an illusion. I simply try and stay as young as possible in my body and in my heart," she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention, Charlene won three gold and one silver medal at the 1999 All-Africa Games in Johannesburg.

Royal News

Princess Kate 'never had cancer' as new report stirs controversy
Kate Middleton's brother shares emotional update
Prince William, Princess Kate take major step in family life
Prince Harry shares 'extremely' touching statement after missing Royal event
Queen Camilla’s powerful mission revealed amid health struggles
Duchess Sophie receives new honour from Royal Family in Queen Camilla's absence
Prince William garners praises for 'relaxed' appearance with Kate Middleton
Prince Harry set to mark Christmas away from Montecito
Royal family takes meaningful step for Kate Middleton as she returns
Prince Andrew exploiting Crown Estate to fund lease at Royal Lodge?
Prince Harry ‘unlikely’ to attend future Cenotaph Services
Prince Andrew faces backlash over mysterious finances