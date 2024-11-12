Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor 

Arjun Kapoor shares a close bond with his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor!
During a conversation with News 18, the 2 States actor opened up about the sibling dynamism in the Kapoor family, emphasising the importance of honesty in a relationship.
About building a deeper connection, Arjun said, “You can’t build relationships on just praise. You have to be able to call each other out when needed.”
“Janhvi is hard working and grounded, taking risks and exploring new opportunities. I am always there when I need support and have meaningful conversations,” the Half Girlfriend star revealed some unknown facts about his strengthening bond with the Ulajh actor.
The star further stressed, “Being there for each other is key and while me and my sisters can discuss everything from food to more personal matters, the goal is to foster a deeper connection.”
“You also have to realise that we are brother and sister but we have a long way to go to really find that deep-rooted connection on a daily basis,” Arjun added on strengthening relationship.
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is earning praise for his role in Rohit Shetty’s action-packed cop drama Singham Again while Janhvi Kapoor will next film alongside Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.