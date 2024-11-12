Trending

Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars

The ‘Singham Again’ actor recently reunited with ‘Hera Pheri’ costars Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty

  • by Web Desk
  • November 12, 2024

Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars


Akshay Kumar has cleared the air about Hera Pheri 3 filming after his reunion with costars, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, sparked speculations among fans.

On Monday afternoon, November 11, the Singham Again actor surprised the fans by spotting with his Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri cast members at Kalina airport in Mumbai.

This thrilling reunion buzzed speculations among the fans who thought that the beloved trio may be heading for the shoot of the third installment of 2000 original film Hera Pheri.

However, the Khel Khel Mein actor dispelled the filming rumors through his latest Instagram post on Tuesday, November 12, as he revealed that Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty were only to grace the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024.

Quashing fans’ hopes, Kumar penned, “No ‘Hera Pheri’ involved!” in the caption of the post.

The caption also noted, “At the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024, two Guinness World Records were shattered, making it a truly memorable day.”

It continued, “The event saw young champions giving it their all, learning valuable lessons in teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship.”

Expressing gratitude towards Rawal and Shetty, he wrote, “And all this in the presence of our very own Babu bhaiya, @pareshrawalofficial and Shyam, @suniel.shetty who made the event extremely special.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has worked in numerous blockbuster movies this year, including Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2, and Singham Again.

The actor also has 6 movies and 2 cameos in pipeline that include Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, and Hera Pheri 3.

Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024

Noman Ali, Amelia Kerr named ICC Players of the Month for October 2024
Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral

WhatsApp simplifies media sharing with revamped gallery and HD options

WhatsApp simplifies media sharing with revamped gallery and HD options
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy

Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy

Trending News

Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Atif Aslam breaks silence on performing in Saudi Arabia
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Varun Dhawan recalls struggles of filming 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' action scenes
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Iqra Aziz unveils new looks from her latest photoshoot
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s beach break leads to magical sunset moment
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Ajay Devgn takes sharp dig at young Bollywood actors: 'All are boys'
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Varun Dhawan confirms Salman Khan's cameo in ‘Baby John’
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja win hearts with sweet gesture
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Khushi Kapoor wishes 'best dad' Boney Kapoor on his 69th birthday
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Akshay Kumar to be replaced with THIS actor in ‘Singh is Kinng 2’
Keke Palmer shares tense 'Scream Queens' set experience with Ryan Murphy
Fahad Mustafa drops emotional post after 'KMKT' grand finale