Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars

Akshay Kumar has cleared the air about Hera Pheri 3 filming after his reunion with costars, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty, sparked speculations among fans.
On Monday afternoon, November 11, the Singham Again actor surprised the fans by spotting with his Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri cast members at Kalina airport in Mumbai.
This thrilling reunion buzzed speculations among the fans who thought that the beloved trio may be heading for the shoot of the third installment of 2000 original film Hera Pheri.
However, the Khel Khel Mein actor dispelled the filming rumors through his latest Instagram post on Tuesday, November 12, as he revealed that Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty were only to grace the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024.
Quashing fans’ hopes, Kumar penned, “No ‘Hera Pheri’ involved!” in the caption of the post.
The caption also noted, “At the 16th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament 2024, two Guinness World Records were shattered, making it a truly memorable day.”
It continued, “The event saw young champions giving it their all, learning valuable lessons in teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship.”
Expressing gratitude towards Rawal and Shetty, he wrote, “And all this in the presence of our very own Babu bhaiya, @pareshrawalofficial and Shyam, @suniel.shetty who made the event extremely special.”
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has worked in numerous blockbuster movies this year, including Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2, and Singham Again.
The actor also has 6 movies and 2 cameos in pipeline that include Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, and Hera Pheri 3.