Adnan Siddiqui reflects on daughter Maryam's heartfelt gesture in emotional post

Veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui is a doting dad to two daughters, Maryam and Dania

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Adnan Siddiqui is in awe of his daughter Maryam’s motherly instincts! 

Turning to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor star drafted a super-long note gushing over his daughter.

The image featured Maryam taking good care of her father, who battles with an allergic reaction.

Siddiqui began in his note, “Those who know me know that I am, at heart, a malang: I’m easygoing, forgetful, romantic, happy to go wherever life takes me. Recently, when I fell ill, and was not in Pakistan, I found myself a bit lost.”


He continued, “I got a terrible allergic reaction to something and I didn’t immediately know what to do. My daughter Maryam swept in, got me medication, and looked after me with a quiet confidence that both touched me and made me wistful: how time flies!” 

"Like all parents, there was a time when her mother and I were worried about her eating habits, studying habits, health. Today she’s all grown up, tending to her absendminded dad," the Gentleman star added.

“Thank you for your love: the only thing you need to rein in are those shopping habits. I may be absentminded but I’m terrified, eagle-eyed, alert, when your shopping bill arrives :)” Siddiqui concluded his statement.

To note, this is not the first time Adnan Siddiqui has expressed love for his daughter as he recently dedicated a heartwarming story to Maryam and Dania on International Daughter's Day. 

Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'
Shah Rukh Khan announces exciting re-release with Salman Khan
Khushi Kapoor breaks silence on Vedang Raina dating rumors
Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars
Atif Aslam breaks silence on performing in Saudi Arabia
Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release
Varun Dhawan recalls struggles of filming 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' action scenes
Iqra Aziz unveils new looks from her latest photoshoot
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s beach break leads to magical sunset moment
Ajay Devgn takes sharp dig at young Bollywood actors: 'All are boys'