Adnan Siddiqui reflects on daughter Maryam's heartfelt gesture in emotional post

Adnan Siddiqui is in awe of his daughter Maryam’s motherly instincts!
Turning to his official Instagram account on Tuesday, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor star drafted a super-long note gushing over his daughter.
The image featured Maryam taking good care of her father, who battles with an allergic reaction.
Siddiqui began in his note, “Those who know me know that I am, at heart, a malang: I’m easygoing, forgetful, romantic, happy to go wherever life takes me. Recently, when I fell ill, and was not in Pakistan, I found myself a bit lost.”
He continued, “I got a terrible allergic reaction to something and I didn’t immediately know what to do. My daughter Maryam swept in, got me medication, and looked after me with a quiet confidence that both touched me and made me wistful: how time flies!”
"Like all parents, there was a time when her mother and I were worried about her eating habits, studying habits, health. Today she’s all grown up, tending to her absendminded dad," the Gentleman star added.
“Thank you for your love: the only thing you need to rein in are those shopping habits. I may be absentminded but I’m terrified, eagle-eyed, alert, when your shopping bill arrives :)” Siddiqui concluded his statement.
To note, this is not the first time Adnan Siddiqui has expressed love for his daughter as he recently dedicated a heartwarming story to Maryam and Dania on International Daughter's Day.