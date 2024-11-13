Trending

Shah Rukh Khan announces exciting re-release with Salman Khan

The king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan to share screen with Salman Khan after 30 years

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan announces exciting re-release with Salman Khan
Shah Rukh Khan announces exciting re-release with Salman Khan 

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King Khan of Bollywood, has delighted movie-buffs with an exciting news about the iconic film Karan Arjun. 

On November 13, 2024, SRK took to his Instagram account to release the trailer of the super-hit film waiting to hit cinemas once again after three decades.

The viral teaser showcased some of the film’s most interesting moments with a special voice-over by Hrithik Roshan, adding to the fans’ anticipation.

"Some relationships are such that one lifetime is not enough! [Kuch bandhan aise hote hai, jinke liye ek janam poora nahi hota!] #KaranArjun is re-releasing in cinemas worldwide from November 22nd!" the Zero actor wrote a heartfelt caption.


As per reports, the movie also filmed Salman Khan and actress Kajol in the lead roles.

To note, this action-thriller revolves around the story of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are separated by a family feud and reunite in their next lives in a bid to attain justice and redemption.

It is pertinent to mention that the Raees star enticed the audience as Arjun Singh while Salman portrays Karan Singh in the thriller. 

As the trailer did rounds on social media, many fans expressed their heartfelt sentiments about the re-release.

One fan commented, “King always posts on the right time.”

“Kings are back again,” the second user added.

The third wrote, “The PATHAAN of Bollywood and The Tiger himself come together on the big screen, so be sure to book your tickets for Karan-Arjun now."

The much-anticipated film is set to re-release in cinemas on November 22, 2024. 

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE

Kendall Jenner ditches blonde locks for short brunette hairdo: SEE
Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches

Sydney, Perth all set to host most of 2026 Women's Asia Cup matches
Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

Hamza Ali Abbasi spills rare details on upcoming project 'Faraar'

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence

Trending News

'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Adnan Siddiqui reflects on daughter Maryam's heartfelt gesture in emotional post
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Khushi Kapoor breaks silence on Vedang Raina dating rumors
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Virgin Australia grounds flights to and from Bali amid Volcano eruption
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Amitabh Bachchan's old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Arjun Kapoor makes emotional confession about half-sisters Janhvi, Khushi Kapoor
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Akshay Kumar dismisses ‘Hera Pheri 3’ rumors after reunion with costars
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Atif Aslam breaks silence on performing in Saudi Arabia
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Feroze Khan shares heartfelt message for fans before 'Humraaz' release
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Varun Dhawan recalls struggles of filming 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' action scenes
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Iqra Aziz unveils new looks from her latest photoshoot
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor’s beach break leads to magical sunset moment
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminated pair Dwight Howard, Daniella Karagach break silence
Ajay Devgn takes sharp dig at young Bollywood actors: 'All are boys'