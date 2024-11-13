Shah Rukh Khan announces exciting re-release with Salman Khan 

Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the King Khan of Bollywood, has delighted movie-buffs with an exciting news about the iconic film Karan Arjun.
On November 13, 2024, SRK took to his Instagram account to release the trailer of the super-hit film waiting to hit cinemas once again after three decades.
The viral teaser showcased some of the film’s most interesting moments with a special voice-over by Hrithik Roshan, adding to the fans’ anticipation.
"Some relationships are such that one lifetime is not enough! [Kuch bandhan aise hote hai, jinke liye ek janam poora nahi hota!] #KaranArjun is re-releasing in cinemas worldwide from November 22nd!" the Zero actor wrote a heartfelt caption.
As per reports, the movie also filmed Salman Khan and actress Kajol in the lead roles.
To note, this action-thriller revolves around the story of two brothers, Karan and Arjun, who are separated by a family feud and reunite in their next lives in a bid to attain justice and redemption.
It is pertinent to mention that the Raees star enticed the audience as Arjun Singh while Salman portrays Karan Singh in the thriller.
As the trailer did rounds on social media, many fans expressed their heartfelt sentiments about the re-release.
One fan commented, “King always posts on the right time.”
“Kings are back again,” the second user added.
The third wrote, “The PATHAAN of Bollywood and The Tiger himself come together on the big screen, so be sure to book your tickets for Karan-Arjun now."
The much-anticipated film is set to re-release in cinemas on November 22, 2024.