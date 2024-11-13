Kensington Palace excites fans with Christmas Carol Service video message

Kensington Palace shared a heartwarming video to excite fans for this year's Christmas Carol Service.
Shortly after confirming that Kate Middleton will host the Christmas carol concert on December 6, 2024, at Westminster Abbey, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video from a printing press, offering a glimpse into invitation cards being designed for the guests of the royal event.
The video showcased an off-white card with the alphabet C embossed on it with a crown design on top, seemingly honouring Catherine, the future Queen.
"Something exciting is coming... The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December," the video was captioned.
"We can’t wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @itv and @itvxofficial on Christmas Eve," it added.
In an official statement of Kensington Palace, it was confirmed that, "This year's service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."
"The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities," the statement added.
Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in January this year, she underwent preventive chemotherapy for straight 9 months, and in September she shared the delightful news of recovering from the disease.