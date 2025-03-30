King Charles, Queen Camilla call off key visit after hospital visit

King Charles has been forced to remain in the UK, canceling planned international trips alongside Queen Camilla after brief hospitalization.
As per GB News, the British Monarch was forced to cancel holidays to an African spa and a Romanian hiking hotspot, following a hospital visit on Thursday when he experienced side effects from his cancer treatment.
King Charles' trip to the London Clinic was an "unscheduled hospital visit" and a "minor bump in the road".
He was left with no option but to call off his engagements in both London and Birmingham due to his hospital stay.
Charles was expected to accompany Queen Camilla at a luxury spa resort in Africa for a short holiday but he was compelled to postpone it.
An insider said, "Charles is a hardworking King, but he needs and deserves occasional time off. It was unfortunate that he couldn’t fly with Camilla, as it was hoped they could have a well-earned break together.”
The source continued, "He adores Romania and looks forward to visiting every year, but it would have involved just too much walking and he can’t face it right now."
To note, the Palace confirmed that King Charles will be able to travel to Italy for a State visit, which kicks off on April 7.
