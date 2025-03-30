Sarah Ferguson celebrates Mother's Day with delightful announcement

Sarah Ferguson has made a sweet announcement to celebrate the Mother's Day.
The Duchess of York shares two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with her ex-husband Prince Andrew.
On March 30, she announced her “private gratitude group” on Instagram.
Sarah’s statement read, “JOIN MY PRIVATE GRATITUDE GROUP. One of the daily practises that has changed my life is a daily gratitude list. It helps me focus on the good things in life even on the days that don't feel so good.”
It continued, “Research has proven daily gratitude helps rewire the mind to feel happier and improve physical health. It's much easier to start a new habit together. So I thought we could start practising gratitude together. So click the link below and join my private group for us to practise joy together and stay inspired!”
Her new initiative comes after she celebrated World Down Syndrome Day a few weeks back.
To mark the day, Sarah met Down Syndrome patients and the renowned charities which support the same cause including, The Place to Bee and The Bee Hive Sarah.
