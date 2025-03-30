Royal

Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton shares touching message on Mother's day

James Middleton shared a rare and intimate family photo along with touching message

  • March 30, 2025
James Middleton sent royal fans into a frenzy after sharing a rare and intimate family photo, offering a heartfelt glimpse into his personal life.

Princess Kate's brother shared an intimate photo of his wife, Alizee Thevenet and his one-year-old son to mark Mother's Day.

He also wished a "Happy Mother's Day" to all the "amazing mothers" in his message.

James Middleton wrote, "Happy Mothers to all the amazing Mothers but an extra bit of love for this one."

Shortly after he dropped the post, the royal fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on them.

One fan wrote, “Happy Mothers Day Alizée, Can't believe your son will be 2 this year already. james, a happy mothers day to your sisters philippa and catherine and to your mum carole.”

Another commented, “Happy mother’s day to Alizée! You’re a wonderful family.”

To note, James and Thevenet welcomed their first child together at Basingstoke Hospital in September 2023.

James Middleton’s kid is Princess Kate’s nephew and a cousin to her and Prince William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

