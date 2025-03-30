Royal

Crown Prince Leka pens sweet message to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Crown Prince Leka has shared a delightful message to celebrate special holiday of muslim community, Eid al-Fitr.

The Prince of Albania stepped out to participate in a reception of the event with Chairman of the Legality Party, Mr. Shpëtim Axhami, on March 30.

He took to Instagram to extend his warm wishes to the Muslim community with a heartfelt message.

Leka wrote, “Happy Eid al-Fitr! Harmony, Peace and Solidarity! It was with honor and pleasure that I participated in the Eid al-Fitr reception, together with the Chairman of the Legality Party, Mr. Shpëtim Axhami, organized by the Chairman of the Muslim Community of Albania, H. Bujar Spahiu. This meeting was an important moment of reflection and conversation on the values ​​of faith, peace and solidarity.”

Moreover, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the US Embassy, ​​the Archbishop of Tirana, Arian Dodaj, and Archbishop of the Autocephalous Orthodox Church of Albania, Joan Pelushi, also joined the special reception.

He added, “This joint presence was a strong testimony of harmony and respect between religious communities in Albania. On this significant day, I wish that Eid al-Fitr brings prosperity, happiness and prosperity to all Muslim believers and the entire Albanian society. Let us continue to preserve and strengthen religious harmony, a precious asset that unites us and makes us stronger as a nation.”

For those unversed, Albania is a secular state, which has a majority Muslim population and a significant Christian minority, with freedom of religion guaranteed by its constitution.

