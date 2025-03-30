King Carl delivers heartfelt speech on his school’s milestone anniversary

King Carl celebrated a landmark occasion of his school in Sigtuna.
On Saturday, March 29, the Royal Family of Sweden took to Instagram to update about the Monarch’s visit to his school to mark its milestone 100th anniversary, sharing that he also delivered a speech to commemorate the occasion.
In the post, the Palace also shared a carousel of photographs from the event, featuring the King, who visited the educational institute along with his wife, Queen Silvia, and beamed with pride.
“Together with the Queen, The King today visited the Sigtuna School Humanistiska Läroverket’s 100th anniversary. During today’s anniversary celebrations, The King visited, among other things, his old student residence, Herrgården,” read the caption.
Related: Swedish Royals share rare teen photos of King Carl to mark major milestone
In his long speech, Carl Gustaf stated, “Dear students, teachers, and everyone who is gathered to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Sigtuna School of Humanities. I spent a large part of my time here as a child and teenager. I moved here at the age of 13 for secondary school and graduated in 1966.”
He continued, “Even though it has been many years since I studied in Sigtuna, I still feel at home here. Some things are just as they used to be – like Stora gatan where we cycled to buy hot dogs and ice cream.”
The Monarch further added that along with being a place for learning, SSHL is also a space that provide young people the opportunity to develop their creativity and critical thinking.
“I still have a warm feeling in my chest when I think about my time in Sigtuna. I hope that those of you who are here today, as well as future students, will experience the wings of history and feel the same community and joy that I did then,” the King added.
Related: King Carl Gustaf hosts grand representation dinner with global guests
He concluded the speech by saying, “Let's all together give a fourfold long live to the centenarian Sigtuna School Humanistiska Läroverket! Long live, hurray, hurray, hurray, hurray!”
King Carl XVI Gustaf, who has been reigning Sweden since 1973, is the longest-reigning monarch in Swedish history.