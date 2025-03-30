King Abdullah, Queen Rania celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 with warm wishes

King Abdullah and Queen Rania are marking 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr with sweet wishes!
On Saturday night, March 29, the Jordanian Monarch turned to the official Instagram Story of the Royal Hashemite Court to wish a delightful Eid to royal fans and all Muslims around the world.
In the Story, he shared an image that featured Umayyad Palace, which is a large palatial complex from the Umayyad dynasty built in the first half of the 8th century, and is located on the Citadel Hill of Amman, Jordan.
The photograph also featured an Arabic text that read, “Eid Mubarak” and the logo of the Royal Hashemite Court.
Meanwhile, the Queen Consort of Jordan, Rania, also took to her official Instagram Story to ring in the huge festival.
Her Story featured a trio of digitally painted lanterns, providing a soothing and calm aesthetic to the image.
“Eid-ul-Fitr Mubarak,” read the Arabic text on the image, which was followed by a heartwarming wish, stating, “May Allah accept our fasting and prayers.”
During the month of Holy Ramadan, King Abdullah and Queen Rania hosted several iftar banquets with key figures, personalities, officials, and workers to spread the joy of the divine month.