Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary announce diplomatic state visit to France

The King and Queen of Denmark, Frederik and Mary, are set to embark on a royal trip ahead of key occasion

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce diplomatic state visit to France
King Frederik, Queen Mary announce diplomatic state visit to France

King Frederik and Queen Mary have announced a diplomatic state visit to France ahead of Queen Margrethe’s milestone birthday celebration.

On March 30, the Danish Royal Family took to Instagram and shared that Frederik and will Mary will depart on Monday for the tour.

The statement read, “Their Majesties the King and Queen will depart tomorrow, Monday, on a state visit to France to strengthen the close historical and bilateral relations between the two countries.”

Related: Royal Family releases ‘new’ portraits after Queen Mary’s health battle

Mary and Frederik will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde, and Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard, who will all participate in various activities during the state visit.

It continued, “At the invitation of His Excellency The President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Their Majesties The King and Queen pay a state visit to France the days of 31 March - 2 April 2025. Denmark and France have long been allies, and The Royal Family has a special familial bond to France.”

Their royal trip announcement comes after the Palace shared upcoming grand celebration for Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday.

Related: Danish Royal Family issues huge announcement after releasing key report

King Charles skips Prince Andrew, Edward in heartfelt Mother's Day post
King Charles skips Prince Andrew, Edward in heartfelt Mother's Day post
King Charles, Queen Camilla call off key visit after hospital visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla call off key visit after hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Mother's Day with delightful announcement
Sarah Ferguson celebrates Mother's Day with delightful announcement
Crown Prince Leka pens sweet message to celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Crown Prince Leka pens sweet message to celebrate Eid al-Fitr
Princess Kate shares heartwarming video message on Mothering Sunday
Princess Kate shares heartwarming video message on Mothering Sunday
Buckingham Palace releases rare portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
Buckingham Palace releases rare portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day
Prince William, Princess Kate to prioritize joint engagements after break
Prince William, Princess Kate to prioritize joint engagements after break
King Abdullah, Queen Rania celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 with warm wishes
King Abdullah, Queen Rania celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 with warm wishes
King Carl delivers heartfelt speech on his school’s milestone anniversary
King Carl delivers heartfelt speech on his school’s milestone anniversary
King Willem, Queen Máxima offer condolences to Myanmar earthquake victims
King Willem, Queen Máxima offer condolences to Myanmar earthquake victims
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer looks her twin in throwback photo
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer looks her twin in throwback photo
Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation
Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation