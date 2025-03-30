King Frederik, Queen Mary announce diplomatic state visit to France

King Frederik and Queen Mary have announced a diplomatic state visit to France ahead of Queen Margrethe’s milestone birthday celebration.
On March 30, the Danish Royal Family took to Instagram and shared that Frederik and will Mary will depart on Monday for the tour.
The statement read, “Their Majesties the King and Queen will depart tomorrow, Monday, on a state visit to France to strengthen the close historical and bilateral relations between the two countries.”
Mary and Frederik will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister of the Interior and Health Sophie Løhde, and Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard, who will all participate in various activities during the state visit.
It continued, “At the invitation of His Excellency The President of the Republic of France Emmanuel Macron, Their Majesties The King and Queen pay a state visit to France the days of 31 March - 2 April 2025. Denmark and France have long been allies, and The Royal Family has a special familial bond to France.”
Their royal trip announcement comes after the Palace shared upcoming grand celebration for Queen Margrethe’s 85th birthday.
