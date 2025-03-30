Royal

Buckingham Palace releases rare portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day

The British Royal Family marked Mothering Sunday with heartwarming throwback portraits

Buckingham Palace releases rare portrait of Queen Elizabeth on Mother's Day

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid a heartfelt tribute to their mothers on Mothering Sunday.

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Sunday, March 30, the British Royal Family shared a two-slide post, featuring side-by-side portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s mothers.

The first slide showcased a black-and-white portrait of late Queen Elizabeth II with her beloved children, Charles and Anne.

Meanwhile, in the second slide, Buckingham Palace shared a photograph of Queen Camilla’s mother, Rosalind, with her eldest grandson, Tom Parker Bowles.

“Wishing all mothers, and those who are missing theirs today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday,” the post captioned.

Providing a brief context of the first snap, the Palace shared, “A young Prince Charles (now The King) and Princess Anne attend the Royal Windsor Horse Show with The late Queen Elizabeth in 1956.”

Meanwhile, the detail about the second photograph read, “The Queen’s late mother, Rosalind, with her eldest grandson, Tom.”

Mothering Sunday, which is commonly known as Mother’s Day, is marked every year on the fourth Sunday of Lent, a 40-day period of spiritual preparation for Easter.

The day is dedicated to honor mothers and all the mother figures, and is celebrated by giving cards, cakes, chocolates, and other gifts.

