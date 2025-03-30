Prince William, Princess Kate to prioritize joint engagements after break 

Prince William and Princess Kate are expected to make joint public appearances "whenever possible," as Kensington Palace outlines their future plans.
While conversing with GB News, Richard Fitzwilliams shared exclusive insights about the upcoming engagements for the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The royal commentator considered if the royal duo would increase solo engagements or return to their celebrated joint outings.
"I'm sure that whenever possible, they will perform joint engagements, because they are the world's most glamorous royal couple," Fitzwilliams said.
"Obviously things have altered, and it will take time, a considerable time," he mentioned.
Fitzwilliams also highlighted Kate and William joint engagement in Southport in September 2024 as "most successful" and suggested it would serve as a "template" for upcoming outings.
"We know that she's still got a long way to go, and we know also things are progressing in the right direction as she's in remission," the expert continued.
The discussed Kate's recovery is ongoing , sharing that her cancer is in remission but her return to full public duties will continue to be carefully managed.
Notably, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a few joint appearances in recent months, like the Commonwealth Day Service and the Six Nations.
However, they have largely attended events separately, with Prince William, 42, making solo visits to Bristol and Aberdeen this week, while Princess Kate, 43, took center stage at the St. Patrick's Day parade.