King Charles, Queen Camilla extend Eid wishes to Muslims around the world  

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, extended their heartfelt Eid wishes to Muslims celebrating in the United Kingdom and around the world.
On Sunday, March 30, Buckingham Palace shared a message on its official Instagram account to share their blessed wishes.
The royal couple wrote, "#EidMubarak to Muslims celebrating in the UK and around the world," in the caption.
Related: Prince Harry hit with bombshell claims after shocking resignation
The touching message was accompanied by a photo featuring a silhouette of a brown mosque against a blue background, along with the text "EID MUBARAK."
These warm greetings from the 76-year-old monarch followed a previous post in which he expressed his heartfelt wishes to Muslims at the beginning of Ramadan.
In that post, he wrote, "Wishing all Muslims in the UK, the Commonwealth, and around the world a blessed and peaceful Ramadan."
In February, just before Ramadan, King Charles and Queen Camilla helped pack food donation boxes for charity at Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in Soho.
Camilla assisted staff in packing biryani boxes to donate to Doorstep and helped prepare bags of dates to be sent to hospitals during the holy month for Muslims.
Now, to celebrate Eid, King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla have extended their heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community.
Related: King Charles, Queen Camilla call off key visit after hospital visit